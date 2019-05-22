|
LANGLANDS, Florence Mary (Betty). Passed away peacefully on May 19, 2019 at Matamata Country Lodge. Aged 91 years. Cherished and loving wife of the late Campbell. Most adored and loving Mum of John, Wendy and Murray Mortimer, Jennie and Mark Coppard. Much treasured Grandma and Great Grandma to Sam and Te Hiria, Thomas; James, Liam and Campbell; Xavier, Lucas, Connor and Kayden. RIP Mum. Forever loved. A private family service has been held. Grateful thanks to the nursing staff at Matamata Country Lodge these past 8 years for their love and care of our Mum. Communications to: J Coppard, Lewis Road, RD2, Tirau.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 22, 2019
