CROMBIE, Florence Mary. 30 September 1935 - 8 August 2020. In my arms, surrounded by her caring whanau, my mother slipped away peacefully. She was in her own home, overlooking her beautiful garden. She left us just as she wished to reunite with her beloved Jim. Who probably said "You took your time boy" After being farewelled at home, she took her final road trip with Julie and has been laid to rest in Te Kuiti Cemetery with Jim. A treasured mum to Gary, Sharon (deceased), Peter (deceased) and Julie. A special nana and a great nana to many. Adios Amigo. RIP until we meet again. VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 15, 2020
