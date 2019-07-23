Home

Florence Margaret (nee Wright) (Peggy) MORONEY

Florence Margaret (nee Wright) (Peggy) MORONEY Notice
MORONEY, Florence Margaret (Peggy) (nee Wright). Peacefully in Tauranga Hospital on July 21, 2019, aged 86. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Loved mother of Joan and Colin McLellan (New Plymouth), Anna and Jack Ponting (Carterton), David and Maureen (Tauranga), Sean and Maria (Melbourne), Moira Moroney and Bob Sievwright (Tauranga), Kelly Moroney (Tauranga) and the late Philip. Loved Nana/Nanny to all her grand, great-grand and great great grandchildren. A service for Peggy will be held at Holy Angels Catholic Church, Hohaia St, Matamata on Friday 26th July at 11:00am. Donations to ihc.org.nz in lieu of flowers. Messages to the Moroney family C/- Broadway Funeral Home, Short St, Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 23, 2019
