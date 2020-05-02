Home

Florence Mabel ISBISTER

Florence Mabel ISBISTER Notice
ISBISTER, Florence Mabel. Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Northbridge Hospital on Saturday 25 April 2020. Dearly loved sister of the late Jean and late Joe, and loved sister-in-law of the late Eleanor. Devoted aunt of Helen, Joanne and Tony, Robyn and Ross, Dolly, Bryan and Anne. Doting great-aunt of seventeen and great-great-aunt of thirteen. Thanks for all the good times at Mairangi Bay and Orewa! A private cremation will be held. Special thanks to all the staff at Northbridge Rest Home and Hospital.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 2, 2020
