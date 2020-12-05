Home

Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020
3:30 p.m.
Dils Funeral Services
Schnapper Rock
LOUIE, Florence Lilian (Pam) (nee Dugan). In loving memory of Florence Lilian Louie (known as Pam) we are saddened to announce her passing on 3rd December 2020, peacefully at Summerset under palliative care, aged 84. Husband Willie, and children Christine, Kelvin, Darren and Keri, along with all the family welcome friends to a celebration of Pam's life at Dils Funeral Services, Schnapper Rock at 3:30pm 9th December. We are happy that Pam is at peace. In lieu of flowers any donations in memory of Pam Louie to St Johns would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 5, 2020
