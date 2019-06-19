|
MOODY, Florence Joyce (Joy) (nee Clements) (formerly Matheson). Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, at Middlemore Hospital on Tuesday 18 June 2019. Loving wife of Lewis Moody and the late Clive Matheson. Devoted mother of Judi and Graham Sixsmith, Alex and Cherry, Tim and Natalie, and Step Mum of Weston and Karen, and Alyson Moody. Granny to Holly and Greg; Jessie and Tom; Emma and Andrew; and Alice and Sam. Alton, Clive, and Kayley. Step Gran to Kaitlin and Samantha. Great Gran to Matilda. The funeral service for Joy will be held at St Andrews Combined Church, Queen Street, Waiuku on Friday 21 June at 1.30pm followed by burial at Waiuku Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 19 to June 20, 2019
