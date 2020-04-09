|
EDGE, Florence Constance (Florence) (nee Nee Morton). Born April 09, 1929. Passed away on April 04, 2020. Our Mum Florence slipped away peacefully Saturday morning in the Glenburn Rest home where she had been convalescing after a fall. We thank the staff at Milton Court Rest Home in Orewa for taking such good care of Mum for the last 5 years. She leaves behind daughters Ruth, Melanie and Eileen and son's in law Ron and Chris, Grandchildren Kathleen, Janie, Chrissie and Reuben and partners Thom, Jason and Anna and great grandchildren, Riley, Jordan, Maddy, Baily, Kaelyn, Ty, Theo, Sol and wee Arthur. Rest safe with Dad till we meet again.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 9, 2020