Florence Barbara (Babs) OST

Florence Barbara (Babs) OST Notice
OST, Florence Barbara (Babs). On July 7, 2019, suddenly after a short illness. Darling wife of Paul and loving mum of Philip, Helen and son in law Paul Christiansen. Grand Daughters Kelly and Amy and Great Grandson Benny. Barbara was a feisty lady and lived her life to the full. Generous and kind she was always there when needed. Taken far too soon. Our thanks to the staff at Orongo Rest Home who cared for her so lovingly, and to the nurses and staff at the Palliative Care Unit at North Shore Hospital. Rest in peace Babs. We will always love you. A family service for Babs will be held Friday 12 July. Communications to [email protected]



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 9, 2019
