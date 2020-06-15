Home

Tuesday, Jun. 16, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Patrick's Catholic Church
Putaruru
CRANCH, Florence Barbara. Passed away aged 80 peacefully surrounded by her whole family on 12th June 2020 in Waikato Hospital. Florence will be sadly missed by all her children, Peter and Diane (Tirau), Barry and Joanne (Hamilton), Sandra and David Kraakman (Hamilton), Katherine Kraakman (Cambridge), Angela and Paul Meyer (Auckland) and all of her 12 grandchildren. Thanks to all who have helped Mum over the last few years as she continued to be independent in her own home. "Mum you were taken from us too quickly we know it would have been too hard to say goodbye." "Forever in our hearts Beautiful Soul." A Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Mum on Tuesday 16th June 2020 at 11am at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Putaruru followed by interment at Tirau cemetery and refreshments at the Tirau Golf Club. Broadway Funeral Homes FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2020
