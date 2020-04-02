|
BALL, Florence (Florrie). Passed away peacefully on 29th March 2020. Dearly cherished wife of Gordon. Loved mother of David and Denise and adored mother and best mate of Martin and Lorinda. Much loved Grandma to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Very fondly remembered by her family and friends in the UK. Many thanks to the nursing and care staff at Summerset Falls, Warkworth, for their untiring care of Florrie during this difficult time. A private burial has been held and a memorial service will be held in due course. "We never lose the ones we love, within our hearts they live forever."
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 2, 2020