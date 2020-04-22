Home

POWERED BY

Services
Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
07-871 5131
Resources
More Obituaries for Flora SHEEHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Flora (Margaret) SHEEHY

Add a Memory
Flora (Margaret) SHEEHY Notice
SHEEHY, Flora (Margaret). Passed peacefully at CHT, Te Awamutu on 17th April 2020, aged 87 years. Dearly loved Mother and Mother in law of Mary and Geoff Russell (Hokitika), Margaret and Robert Potter (Perth), Liz and Basil Johns (Otorohanga), Michael(Te Aroha) ,David and Karen (Honikiwi), John and Miriama (Perth) Loved Gran and Grano of Marcia, Gavin, Stuart, Paul, Josh, and Casey, the late Danny and Carrie, Jessica, Harry, and James, Hohaia, Ethan, Keanu, and Shawn. Great Gran of 13 and friend of Henry. Heartfelt thanks to CHT and Beattie Home for their care of Mum. A private family graveside service was held at the Otorohanga Cemetery. All communications to Liz Johns,1122 Kawhia Road, R D 3, Otorohanga. Te Awamutu Funeral Services.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Flora's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -