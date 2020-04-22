|
SHEEHY, Flora (Margaret). Passed peacefully at CHT, Te Awamutu on 17th April 2020, aged 87 years. Dearly loved Mother and Mother in law of Mary and Geoff Russell (Hokitika), Margaret and Robert Potter (Perth), Liz and Basil Johns (Otorohanga), Michael(Te Aroha) ,David and Karen (Honikiwi), John and Miriama (Perth) Loved Gran and Grano of Marcia, Gavin, Stuart, Paul, Josh, and Casey, the late Danny and Carrie, Jessica, Harry, and James, Hohaia, Ethan, Keanu, and Shawn. Great Gran of 13 and friend of Henry. Heartfelt thanks to CHT and Beattie Home for their care of Mum. A private family graveside service was held at the Otorohanga Cemetery. All communications to Liz Johns,1122 Kawhia Road, R D 3, Otorohanga. Te Awamutu Funeral Services.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 22, 2020