WILSON, Flora May. Passed away peacefully at Switzer with family and staff on Wednesday 12th August 2020, aged 90 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Joe Wilson. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of David, Diane and Chris. Loved nana, great nana and great, great nana of all her grandchildren. She is now at peace with Joey. Funeral will be held at the Chapel of Geards Funeral Home, 13 Pukepoto Road, Kaitaia on Saturday 15th August 2020 at 10:30am. Flora will be lying in the family home in Taipa until Saturday. Please be aware there maybe changes to the amount of people who can attend due to the Covid-19 If alert levels change on Friday. All communications to: Geards Funerals 09 408 0970
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 14, 2020