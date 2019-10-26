|
McKENZIE, Flora Marie (nee Fitzgerald). 7 January 1928 - 24 October 2019 at Leighton House, Gisborne, aged 91 years. Beloved daughter of Frank and Emily Fitzgerald (both deceased); and Olwen Fitzgerald. Dearly loved and respected wife of the late John and mother/mother-in -law of Robyn and Joe Hogan, Peter McKenzie, Kay and Hamish Harding; treasured Nan of Sam, Mary and Matthew; Finn, Kieran and Ruby; Hunter, Sage and Archie. Loved sister and sister- in-law of Margaret and Reg Mullooly (both deceased); Ian (deceased) and Julie Fitzgerald. Loved Auntie to her nieces and nephews. Flora was much loved and respected by many. Heartfelt thanks to the Leighton House family for your care and aroha of our Mum. Flora's funeral service will be on Monday 28 October, 10.30am at Holy Trinity, Derby Street, Gisborne followed by interment at Taruheru Cemetery. Evans Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ www.evansfuneral.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 26, 2019