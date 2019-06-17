|
|
|
MONTGOMERY, Flora Jean (nee Cammock). Passed away unexpectedly at Taumarunui Hospital on Friday, 14th June 2019 aged 76 years. Loved wife of the late Terrence Montgomery. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of John and Tania, Sue and Chris, Shane and Angela, Sandra and Trevor, Brian (deceased) and Fiona and Gavin. Adored nana of her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. "No longer in our hearts to share but in our hearts you're always there." A Service for Jean will be held in Taumarunui Funeral Services Chapel, 34 Huia Street, Thursday 20th June at 11:00 am followed by a private cremation. Communications to 223 Miro Street, Manunui. Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 17, 2019
Read More