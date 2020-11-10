Home

Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St. John Union Church
St. John Street
Opotiki
Flora Isobel GRIFFITHS

Flora Isobel GRIFFITHS Notice
GRIFFITHS, Flora Isobel. Passed away peacefully at home on Friday 6th November 2020. Loving wife of the late John. Mother and mother-in-law of Estelle and Andrew, Merv and Karen, Bartley and Debbie and Floyd. Gran to Gareth and Amy, Lachlan, Megan, Courtney and Steven, Brooke and Tom, Sharn and Ange, Nelson, Axel and Jessica. Great grandmother to Maxwell, Georgina, Blake and Heidi. A service for Flora is to be held in the St John Union Church, St John Street, Opotiki on Saturday 14th November at 1pm followed by a private cremation. Communications to the Griffiths Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane or online at willettsfuneralservices.co.nz



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 10, 2020
