Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Flora CONLON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Flora (Bryson) CONLON

Add a Memory
Flora (Bryson) CONLON Notice
CONLON, Flora (nee Bryson). Born in Levuka, Fij, March 25, 1924. Passed away on October 19, 2019. Mum to Myra and David. Nana to Aaron, Erana, Dene, Natalie, Paul and Karen. Granny to Jade, Keira, Dylan and Stella. Sing with the Angels Mum. Many thanks to Sonya our practitioner, Auntie Frances and Jannette for their love and support. Service to be held at St Michael's, 12 Greenhithe Road, Greenhithe, at 11am on Thursday 24th October followed by a private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Flora's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.