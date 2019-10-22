|
CONLON, Flora (nee Bryson). Born in Levuka, Fij, March 25, 1924. Passed away on October 19, 2019. Mum to Myra and David. Nana to Aaron, Erana, Dene, Natalie, Paul and Karen. Granny to Jade, Keira, Dylan and Stella. Sing with the Angels Mum. Many thanks to Sonya our practitioner, Auntie Frances and Jannette for their love and support. Service to be held at St Michael's, 12 Greenhithe Road, Greenhithe, at 11am on Thursday 24th October followed by a private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 22, 2019