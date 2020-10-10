|
STAFFORD, Fleur Maree. Formerly of Palmerston North. On 27 September 2020. Our beautiful brave Fleur slipped away at home in Surrey, England aged 51. Adored wife and co-adventurer of Craig (Mr B) Brooks, much loved daughter of Bruce and Virginia Stafford, loved and admired sister and sister-in-law of Tracy, Mark, Margot and Paul, coolest and treasured auntie to her nieces and nephews, and loyal and fun friend to many. A private memorial service will be held at a future date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2020