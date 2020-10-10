Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Fleur STAFFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fleur Maree STAFFORD

Fleur Maree STAFFORD Notice
STAFFORD, Fleur Maree. Formerly of Palmerston North. On 27 September 2020. Our beautiful brave Fleur slipped away at home in Surrey, England aged 51. Adored wife and co-adventurer of Craig (Mr B) Brooks, much loved daughter of Bruce and Virginia Stafford, loved and admired sister and sister-in-law of Tracy, Mark, Margot and Paul, coolest and treasured auntie to her nieces and nephews, and loyal and fun friend to many. A private memorial service will be held at a future date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fleur's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -