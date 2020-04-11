Home

Flavia Ann (Till) MUNT

MUNT, Flavia Ann (nee Till). Member of St. John. 26 January 1940 - 7 April 2020. Passed away peacefully at Whangarei Hospital, after a short illness. Loving wife of Ray. Mum of Richard, Peter and Tania, and Phillip. Sister of Rodney and Francis. Grandmother of Renee, Cora, Samantha, Jessica, Sophie, and Rose. Great grandmother of Azure. Auntie of Hazel, Ian, Karen, and Penny. Due to the current restrictions a private cremation has been held. In lieu of flowers donations sent to Northland Rescue Helicopter, 43 Western Hills Drive, Whangarei 0112, would be greatly appreciated. All communications to the Munt Family, c/- P.O. Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 11, 2020
