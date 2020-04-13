|
|
|
HOMERSHAM, Flacton Fenton (Tony). Born 3 November 1926 in Taumarunui, Tony passed away peacefully on Saturday 11 April 2020 at Elizabeth Knox Home and Hospital, Epsom, Auckland. Loved brother of the late Peter Homersham and the late Cherrie Holder; fondly remembered uncle of Elizabeth Souster, Paul Homersham, Glenys O'Donnell, Ruth Mollard, David Homersham, Stephen Holder, Averil Kevey, Beryl Schou, Philip Holder, Clifton Holder, and Geoffrey Holder. Long-time friend and golfing buddy of the late Bob Menzies, and fond friend of the late Rosemary Menzies, and of their daughters Sarah and Deryn. His gentlemanly ways, his interest in how others were doing, his charming story-telling and his superb conversation skills shall be missed. Our appreciation to Glenhaven Resthome, Glenfield and Elizabeth Knox Home and Hospital for the excellent care provided - thank you. Due to current constraints a funeral cannot be held, but a service will be held in a form and on a date to be confirmed. All communications to Philip [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2020