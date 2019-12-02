Home

Services
Monarch Funeral Home
21 Dawson St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
06-376 6662
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 a.m.
St. Cuthbert's Church
Church Street
Eketahuna
Fiona Rae (n?e Brady) ELTON

Fiona Rae (n?e Brady) ELTON
ELTON, Fiona Rae (nee Brady). Of Eketahuna, on Friday 29th November, 2019, peacefully in her sleep, at Arohanui Hospice, Palmerston North, aged 51 years. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Dave. Adored Mum of Beau, Jossh, and Skye. Loved daughter-in-law of Fay. Messages to Mr. D. Elton c/- PO Box 23 Pahiatua. A service to celebrate Fiona's life and journey will be held in St. Cuthbert's Church, Church Street, Eketahuna on Wednesday 4 December, 2019, at 11am. Please wear something colourful! Monarch Funeral Home Ltd Pahiatua (06) 3766662
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 2, 2019
