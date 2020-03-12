Home

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Cheval Room
300 Prospect Road
Hastings
View Map
Fiona Rachel BASSETT

Fiona Rachel BASSETT Notice
BASSETT, Fiona Rachel. Suddenly on Monday, March 9, 2020 at her home in Valley Road, Hastings, aged 48 years. Dearly loved daughter of Graham and Chris. Loved sister of Andrew and Greg. Sister-in-law to Taryn. Aunt Fi to Heidi and Keira. Dear friend of Wendy. A celebration of Fiona's life will be held at the Cheval Room, 300 Prospect Road, Hastings on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 1.00pm. Messages to the Bassett family C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 12, 2020
