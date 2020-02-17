Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
03-379 9920
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Canterbury Crematorium Chapel
corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road
, Christchurch
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fiona MARSH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fiona Helen MARSH


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Fiona Helen MARSH Notice
MARSH, Fiona Helen. Born 14 March 1950, passed away peacefully on Friday, 14 February 2020, after a short battle with cancer. Fiona was the daughter of the late Jack and Barbara Marsh. Fiona will be sorely missed by her children Paul, Dave, and Rachelle McKeown; her grandson Zac Preston; her sisters Heather Anderson and Jillian Madgwick; and her extended family and many loving friends. Messages for the Marsh family may be sent C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch, 8013 or emailed to [email protected] research.com. All are welcome to join in a celebration of Fiona's life and as per her request, everyone should come dressed in bright colours. A Celebration of Fiona's life will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, Christchurch on Wednesday, 19 February at 11.00am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fiona's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -