|
|
|
FOUNTAIN, Fiona Frances Cree. 17 July 1927 - 30 October 2020 Youngest and last surviving sibling of Alison Becroft, Johnston Cree Brown and Morven Wilson. Beloved wife of the late Morton for nearly 60 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Rachel, Roslyn, Andrea and Glen Candy, Gill and Mark Henare; and Marian. Loving grandma of all her grandchildren (and their partners) Imogen, Hannah, Nicholas, Fergus, Bevan, Annabel and Philippa; and great-grandmother of nine. 'Rest in Peace now Mum. We love you.' In lieu of flowers, donations to the Christchurch City Mission would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Fountain family c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Fiona will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, Christchurch, on Friday, November 6, at 10.30am. Interment thereafter at Ruru Lawn Cemetery, Christchurch. Academy Funeral Services. F.D.A.N.Z. Ph 03 343 0919
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 3, 2020