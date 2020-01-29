Home

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Somervell Presbyterian Church
497 Remuera Road
Remuera
Fiona Ann DENEKAMP


1930 - 2020
Fiona Ann DENEKAMP Notice
DENEKAMP, Fiona Ann. 31 October 1930 - 26 January 2020. Devoted wife of the late Gerrit Hendrik Denekamp. Mother of Mark, Carmen, Sharron and Bruce Denekamp. Oma of Stephen, Katherine, Jennifer, Elizabeth, Christy, Janina, Joyia, Eli, Tineke and Ariano. Great Oma to Aliesha, Bella, Cassie, Theo, Libby and Will. She spent her life looking after others. Her funeral service will be held at Somervell Presbyterian Church, 497 Remuera Road, Remuera, Auckland on Saturday 1 February 2020 at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
