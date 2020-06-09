|
|
|
SIPELI,
Filita Sialevene.bb
Passed peacefully at Wellington Regional Hospital surrounded by loving family on Tuesday 26 May 2020, aged 90.
Dearly loved mother of Anelini Pahetogia and cherished grandmother of Brentyn and Elena-Grace Pahetogia
Loving Mother-in-law of Hale Pahetogia
Messages may be sent C/- Guardian Funeral Home, 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, Wellington, 6037.
Thank you to family and friends for your love and support, flowers, cards, and donations.
A service was held at the Tawa Baptist Church on Friday 29 May 2020 to honour and celebrate Filita's life, followed by her burial at the Whenua Tapu Cemetery.
"Ko Iehova ko e haaku a leveki mamoe nakai fai mena ke nofogati ai au" Psalm 23:1.
Fano a mo e monuina ma matua fakahelehele, ato liu ke felevia.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 9, 2020