PAYNE, Ferna Mary. On September 3rd 2020 aged 63 years. Late of Clarks Beach. Much loved sister and sister in law of Queita and Mervyn, Stefton and Carol. Adored Aunt and Great Aunt to all her nieces and nephews. A strong independent lady, right to the end. Much loved and surely missed by us all. We wish to thank Dr Jacqueline Allan GP, Doctor Fritha Hanning, the team at Canopy Cancer Care, Jeffrey and the nursing team at Summerset Karaka and Ferna's friends and neighbours for their love and support. As per Ferna's wishes she will be privately cremated. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura, Auckland 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 5, 2020