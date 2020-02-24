|
REEVES, Reverend Fr. Fergus Knight. Died at New Plymouth on the 22nd day of February 2020. Loved son of the late St Leger Harold and Lucy Ellen Reeves. Loved brother and brother-in- law of Anthony and Joan (both deceased), Manning and Ann, Gary(deceased) and Tanis, and Quinton and Josephine. Loved uncle of his nephews and nieces. Respected Priest of Wellington Diocese of the Catholic Church and St Joseph's Parish of New Plymouth. Requiem Mass will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Powderham Street, New Plymouth on Wednesday the 26th day of February at 1.30 pm. Rosary will be recited at the above church on Tuesday the 25th day of February at 5.30 pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the church.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 24, 2020