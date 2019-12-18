|
|
|
ANTUNOVICH, Felix George. Passed away peacefully at Auckland City Hospital on Friday 13 December 2019, aged 77 years. Cherished son of the late Vide and Zivka Beloved Brother of Joyce and Gary, John and Margaret, Jim and Janice. Dearly loved husband of Margaret. Loving father of David and Rachel, Christine and Brian, Anthony and Katherine. Special Dida to Luca, Emme, Nico and Charlie. We have so many memories to last all our life time. The Funeral Service will be held in the Main Chapel at Morrisons Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Thursday 19 December 2019 at 3.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Heart Foundation of N Z.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 18, 2019