|
|
|
DONNELLY, Fr Felix Cornelius ONZM. (PhD). Born November 23, 1929. Passed away on August 26, 2019. Priest, academic, writer, broadcaster, social activist, counsellor, founder of Youthline and homes for young people in need. Loved son of Kitty and Felix, loved brother to Mary-Jo and John Mackie, Bernadette and Peter Hillyer, Moira Mackie, Kevin and Karen Donnelly and treasured uncle. Loved and respected by everyone who was fortunate enough to cross his path. Thank you to Grace Joel Retirement Village for your long term and outstanding care of Felix. A service to celebrate Felix's life will be held on Saturday 7 September, 2019, 11am at McLaurin Chapel, 12 Princes St, Auckland Central.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 28, 2019