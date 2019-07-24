|
TOMPKINS, Felicity. Died peacefully on Monday 22 July 2019; aged 88. Much loved wife of David, mother and mother-in-law of Simon and Bridget, Arthur and Mary, Bridget and Geoff, grandmother and grandmother-in-law of Juliet and Stuart, Oliver and Laura, Guy and Anna, Benedict and Rachel, Lily, the late Darcy, Annabella, the late Bonnie, Jack and Ambrose and great grandmother of Gemma, David, Zoe, Ted, Ashley and Hamish. She will be sadly missed. A private family farewell will be held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 24, 2019