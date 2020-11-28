Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. Morris Funeral Services
PO Box 36273
Auckland, Auckland 0748
+64 9 4895737
Service
Friday, Dec. 4, 2020
1:00 p.m.
North Shore Memorial Park
235 Schnapper Rock Road
Albany
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Faye OFSOSKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Faye Winifred OFSOSKE

Add a Memory
Faye Winifred OFSOSKE Notice
OFSOSKE, Faye Winifred. Passed away after a short illness at North Shore Hospital on Tuesday 24 November 2020. Loved daughter of the late Fielden and Wyn Thorp. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Greg and Kathy, Mark and Bev, Dale and Judith. Nana to nine grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. Grateful thanks to the staff on Ward 4 at North Shore Hospital for their care. A service to celebrate Faye's life will be held at North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, Auckland on Friday 4 December 2020 at 1pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Faye's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -