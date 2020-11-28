|
|
|
OFSOSKE, Faye Winifred. Passed away after a short illness at North Shore Hospital on Tuesday 24 November 2020. Loved daughter of the late Fielden and Wyn Thorp. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Greg and Kathy, Mark and Bev, Dale and Judith. Nana to nine grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. Grateful thanks to the staff on Ward 4 at North Shore Hospital for their care. A service to celebrate Faye's life will be held at North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, Auckland on Friday 4 December 2020 at 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 28, 2020