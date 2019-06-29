Home

Faye Dorothy Moncrieff (nee Wright) (Faye) GIBSON

GIBSON, Faye Dorothy Moncrieff (Faye) (nee Wright). Passed away on June 18, 2019 peacefully at Franklin Memorial Hospital aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of Norman Gibson for 59 years. Loved mother of Leigh, Janne and Alan and loved mother-in-law to David and Kiyomi. Special Nana Faye to Paul, Chelsea, Laura, Jessica, Zoe and Connor. Loved sister of Jocelyn and sister-in-law to Ken. At the family's request Faye's life was celebrated at a memorial afternoon tea in the family home after a private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 29, 2019
