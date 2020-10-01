Home

Faye Catherine (Astwood) ROWNTREE

Faye Catherine (Astwood) ROWNTREE In Memoriam
ROWNTREE, Faye Catherine (nee Astwood). Sadly passed away on October 1st, 2019. This year has passed so slowly. I miss you every hour of every day. My love for you remains but memories, but those memories are now my greatest treasure. I feel your presence around me, your smile, the sound of your voice and laughter, our kisses and hugs will be with me until we meet again. Forever in our hearts where you shall remain. Your loving husband Kevin, and loving Mum to Denese, Brett, Cara, Naoko and their families.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 1, 2020
