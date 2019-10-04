|
ROWNTREE, Faye Catherine (nee Astwood). Born June 24, 1941. Passed away on October 01, 2019 at home with family by her side. Resting peacefully following a long illness. No more pain. A loving supportive Navy wife of Kevin 61 years of friendship, 57 years married. Much loved Mum of Denese (Australia), Brett and Cara. Kiwi mum to Naoko Tanaka (Japan). Mother-in-law to Kevin Foy (Australia), Lesley, and Andrew Poffley. Loving Nana to Ellen, Hayley, Daniel and Lancia, Jason and Megan, Josh, Nathan and Great Nan to 7. You will always be in our memories - never forgotten. Donations to Hospice North Shore. Many thanks to all who cared for Faye at Breast Clinic (North Shore Hospital) Hospice (North Shore) and Geneva Homecare. A service will be held at H Morris Romaleigh, 31 Ocean View Rd, Northcote, Monday 7th October 2019 at 10.30am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 4, 2019