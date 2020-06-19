|
BOWDLER, Fay Verona (Mumma Bear). Passed away peacefully in her sleep on 17 June 2020 in her 88th year in the excellent care of Edenvale Rest Home, Mt Eden. So dearly loved wife to Don who passed 2 years ago almost to the day. Darling mum to Kay, Kevin and Marilyn, mother in law to Jenny, Les and Bryan,Nana to Michael and wife Louise, Amanda and husband Graeme, Katie and partner Sanjay, proud great Nana to Owen and Maggie Mae. Celebration of Fay's life to be held Monday 22 June 10am at the Main Chapel Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson followed by burial service at Howick (Paparoa) Cemetery, Cockle Bay at 1.15pm. All welcome. You are finally up there mum with the love of your life, our dad and your dearly loved family and friends. Forever in our hearts. Love you mum.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 19, 2020