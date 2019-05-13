|
|
|
PARTON, Fay Patricia. Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 9th May 2019, at Waipuna Hospice, aged 74 years, with her loving husband Ron, of 50 years at her side. Adored Mum and Mother in law of Arlene and Stephen, Jacqui and Evan, Tracey and Murray, Tony and Aimee, loved Nana to her 11 grandchildren. "She will be treasured always and sadly missed forever". A service for Fay will be held at the Te Puke Golf Club, SH2, Te Puke, on Wednesday 15th May, at 2pm. Special thanks to Dr North at Tauranga Hospital and all the nurses and staff at Waipuna Hospice, whom donations in Fay's memory can be left at her service. All communications c/- the Parton family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 13, 2019
