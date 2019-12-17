|
COOPER, Fay Patricia (nee Smith) (formerly Alexander). Of Kerikeri, born Napier. Passed away at Whangarei Hospital on 14 December 2019, aged 91 years. Loved wife of Doug (deceased). Dearly loved Mother of David, Rachel and Philip. Mother-in-Law to Andrew and Lindsey. Treasured Nana of Natacha, Claudia, Gabrielle and Sofia. Adoring Great Grandmother to Louis. Sister of Darrell, Trevor and Peter (deceased). Daughter of Stanley and Thelma Rose. Special thanks to her wonderful carers and staff at Whangarei Hospital especially Ward 15. Service at 2pm 19 December 2019 410b Kapiro Road, Kerikeri. Followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 17, 2019