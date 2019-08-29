Home

Fay Margaret MOSSONG

Fay Margaret MOSSONG Notice
MOSSONG, Fay Margaret. Passed away peacefully in Tauranga on 27th August 2019. Aged 90 years. Cherished sweetheart of her late husband Jack, loved mother of Colin, mother in law of Rosemary and loved Nana of Glen, Paul, and Claire. "Thanks Mum for all your love and kindness and such happy memories. May you rest now with your sweetheart forever." At Fay's request a private cremation has been held. All communications to Mossong Family, 119 Rea Road, RD 2, Katikati, 3178.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 29, 2019
