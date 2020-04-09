Home

Fay Margaret ACHILLES

Fay Margaret ACHILLES Notice
ACHILLES, Fay Margaret. Died on 6th April 2020, aged 95, in Taupo. Simply devoted and loved mother of sons Graham and John, daughters Nicola- Jane, Michele, and Sheree. Daughter-in-law to Clare and son-in-law John. Much loved grandmother of Jack, Sam, George, John Jnr, David, Christopher, and Lisa, great grandchildren Maikayla and Jaxson, Bailey, Mia, Brock and Lacey Fay. You will be very missed and will be forever in our hearts. Much love Mum. Due to the current restrictions a private cremation has been held. A celebration of Fay's life with the family will be held at a later date. The family thanks Ngati Tuwharetoa and Hospice for their loving care of Fay and us.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 9, 2020
