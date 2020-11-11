Home

More Obituaries for Fay PATTERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fay Lynette PATTERSON

Fay Lynette PATTERSON Notice
PATTERSON, Fay Lynette. Passed away peacefully on 7 November 2020 at the age of 92. Loving wife of the late Bill. Loved mum of Murray, Gillian, Kerry and Joanne. Devoted Nana of Joshua, Francesca, Cameron, Ryan and Rosanna. Great grandmother of Tyler, Alyssa and Alexi. Sister of Nola and brother-in-law Frank. Fay will be deeply missed by her extended family including Ann, Sean, Cliff, Jen, Billy and Kehlsi, as well as Fay's very many friends. A service to celebrate Fay's life will be held at Pitt Street Methodist Church, 78 Pitt Street, Auckland at 11 am on Friday 13 November. Sincere thanks to all of the caregivers and neighbours that befriended and supported Fay.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 11, 2020
