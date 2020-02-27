Home

Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Fay Lurline Joan (formerly Powell) DERBY

Fay Lurline Joan (formerly Powell) DERBY Notice
DERBY, Fay Lurline Joan (formerly Powell). Late of Warwick, passed away gracefully on 21st February 2020, aged 87 years. Dearly loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Diane; Lee and Lyn; Shona and Steve; Mark and Kelly. Adored Grandma of Catherine, Michelle, Teri, Jeff, Mathew, David, Melanie, and Cameron. Loving GG of Ava, Theo, and Roman. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a celebration of Fay's life, to be held at the Warwick Funerals Chapel, 48 Willi Street, Warwick, Queensland, service commencing at 1.00pm, Monday, 2nd March 2020. Service complete in the Chapel. "Forever in our Hearts." Warwick Funerals Australian and Family Owned Warwick +617 4667 8700
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 27, 2020
