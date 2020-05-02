|
WAYMOUTH, Fay Brenda. Passed away peacefully at Whakatane Hospital on Sunday 26th April 2020, in her 94th year. Much loved Mum of Dennis and Christine, Robyn and Ian, Lisa and Ross. Cherished Nana of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A special thank you to the staff at Mary Shapley Rest home for Fay's loving care. A private funeral has been held and a celebration of Mum's life will be held at a later date. Messages to the Waymouth family C/- Po Box 2070 Whakatane or online at willettsfuneralservices.co.nz.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 2, 2020