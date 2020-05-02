Home

Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Fay Brenda WAYMOUTH

WAYMOUTH, Fay Brenda. Passed away peacefully at Whakatane Hospital on Sunday 26th April 2020, in her 94th year. Much loved Mum of Dennis and Christine, Robyn and Ian, Lisa and Ross. Cherished Nana of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A special thank you to the staff at Mary Shapley Rest home for Fay's loving care. A private funeral has been held and a celebration of Mum's life will be held at a later date. Messages to the Waymouth family C/- Po Box 2070 Whakatane or online at willettsfuneralservices.co.nz.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 2, 2020
