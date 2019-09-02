|
IKILEI, Fanela Pasione. Born on Niue Island 16 September 1924. Our matriarch, our rock, our Nan, passed away at Auckland Hospital Thursday 29th August 2019 at age 94. Loving wife of the late Vili Ikilei. Loving mother to Eileen (deceased), Rosatina, Carol (deceased), Pasione, Jeffrey and Teresa. Dearly loved and will be missed by all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. It's your time to soar high and free now Nan! Special thanks to staff at Auckland Hospital and St Johns Ambulance for their kindness and dedication. A family service held at Church of the Nazarene on Thursday 5th September at 6.30pm. Funeral held at Church of the Nazarene,182 East Tamaki Road on Friday 6th September at 11am followed by an interment at Mangere Lawn Cemetery. Please direct enquiries to Elliot on 021 162 8472.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 2, 2019