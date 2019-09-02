Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Resources
More Obituaries for Fanela IKILEI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fanela Pasione IKILEI

Add a Memory
Fanela Pasione IKILEI Notice
IKILEI, Fanela Pasione. Born on Niue Island 16 September 1924. Our matriarch, our rock, our Nan, passed away at Auckland Hospital Thursday 29th August 2019 at age 94. Loving wife of the late Vili Ikilei. Loving mother to Eileen (deceased), Rosatina, Carol (deceased), Pasione, Jeffrey and Teresa. Dearly loved and will be missed by all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. It's your time to soar high and free now Nan! Special thanks to staff at Auckland Hospital and St Johns Ambulance for their kindness and dedication. A family service held at Church of the Nazarene on Thursday 5th September at 6.30pm. Funeral held at Church of the Nazarene,182 East Tamaki Road on Friday 6th September at 11am followed by an interment at Mangere Lawn Cemetery. Please direct enquiries to Elliot on 021 162 8472.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fanela's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.