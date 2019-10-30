|
HOEFLICH, Falegaoti Annie Laurie (nee MacIntosh). Passed away peacefully on Saturday 26 October 2019 at St Christophers Home and Hospital Papatoetoe at 1430 surrounded by Family, at the age of 94 Years 5 months. Dearly loved wife of the late Herbert Eugene Hoeflich. Loved Mother and Mother in law of Colin Hoeflich, Lebron Fruean, Emil and Moria Hoeflich, Audrey and Tuvalu Siliga, Herbert and Moreen Hoeflich, Lebron Lisha Sheck and David Andrews and Andrew and Jacqueline Hoeflich. Loved by her 60 Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and Great Great Grandchildren. Her family service will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church 22 Carruth Road Papatoetoe on Thursday 31 October 2019 at 6pm. Her funeral service will be held at the above Church on Friday 1 November 2019 at 11am interment thereafter at Manukau Memorial Gardens. Proverbs 3 : 15 She is more precious than Jewels; and nothing you desire compares with her. We love you Mother dearest. May you rest in peace. A special thanks to all the staff at St Christophers Papatoetoe for your care in all the years you were caring for our dear Mother. Faamolemole Taofi Le Malo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 30, 2019