CROOK, Faith (Fay). Passed away peacefully at Middlemore Hospital Thursday 23rd July 2020. Loving Mum to Sue and Kevin. Grandmother to Nikki, Tony, Chelsea, Jessica, Franchell, and Constance. Great grandmother to Amelia, Dylan, Kendal, Levi, Dominic and Lucas. Also loved dearly by Judi, Danielle, Charlotte and Angelique. Wife of the late Basil and brother John. Mum, Nana, your kindness will live in our hearts forever. You are in the care of the angels now, rest peacefully. xx. A service for Fay will be held at St George's Anglican Church, Papatoetoe on Friday 31st July at 11.30am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 28, 2020