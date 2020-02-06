Home

Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
7:00 p.m.
Tipene Funerals
Hill Street
Onehunga
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Harbourside Church
48 Esmonde Rd
Takapuna
Faisaga Taufitiahi (Tito) SIONEPAKASEA


1927 - 2020
Faisaga Taufitiahi (Tito) SIONEPAKASEA Notice
SIONEPAKASEA, Faisaga Taufitiahi (Tito). Born February 28, 1927. Passed away on February 03, 2020. Beloved Matua Tupuna of the Tama Siniva Peautagi Family. Cherished Sister of the late (Ofo) Leaomau Huka and The Late Ben (Onami) Peautagitama. Adored by her fanau, the Peautagi, Su'a, Maea Brown, Simcock, Peautagitama families, and her many mokopunas. Our Family Liogi is Friday 7th February, 7pm at Tipene Funerals, Hill Street, Onehunga. The Funeral Service Saturday 8th February, 10am at Harbourside Church, 48 Esmonde Rd, Takapuna. Communications to Moira on 021 247 3135.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 6, 2020
