|
|
|
BROWN, Faavaoga Sei (Sei). Born May 15, 1951. Beloved husband to Lavinia Brown and Father of Felix, Lavinia and Laura, and much loved by Michael, Fasavalu and Muy. Passed away Friday 19 July 2019 after a long battle with Dementia. Dearly missed Grandfather to Victoria, Lanoura, Devonia, Soteria, Mei Lan, Esther, Gabriel, Michael, Gideon, SJ and AJ. Family Service Wednesday 24th July at 6pm Mangere Congregational Christian Church of Jesus, 2 Waddon Place, Mangere (By the Mangere Town Centre Pools). Funeral Service Friday 26th July at 10am (At the same venue as above.) He will then be laid to rest at the Mangere Lawn Cemetery, followed by refreshments back at the church hall.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 24, 2019