MACALISTER, Ewen Robert (Bob). Loved eldest son of the late Alick and Betty, brother to Mr Boy and Lad. Beloved husband of the late Mere, father and father in law to Robert and Pepe, Kori and Deanna, Jason, Ariana and Luke, Traverse and Craig. Loved Koro, Uncle, Cousin and Friend to many. Dad will be laying in state at Waipapa Marae, Kawhia. Tangi will be on Wednesday 16th October at 11am, followed by burial at Kawhia Public Cemetery, Lake Road. Kaihakari to follow back at Waipapa Marae. SINCERE FUNERAL SERVICES.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 14, 2019