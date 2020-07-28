|
ROWLEY, Everard Oswald. Died peacefully in his sleep on July 24, 2020. Dearly loved by all his family. Uncle of Everard and Elizabeth, Robin and Amanda, and the late Lesley; Great Uncle of Helen and Nigel, Willow and Karen, Andrew and Laura, Erin, and Hamish; Great Great Uncle of Zoë, Reuben, Caspian, Angus and Percy. In his 97th year, Oswald was the dear friend of the late Nancy Sellars, the treasured son of the late Dr Everard Rowley and Dr Gladys Rowley (nee Shaw), the best brother and brother in law of the late Jeanette (nee Rowley) and David Allison. His funeral will be held at St Marks Remuera, 95 Remuera Road on Thursday, July 30 2020 at 2pm. Aroha Funerals 09 5270266
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 28, 2020