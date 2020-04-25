Home

Everard George OTTO

Everard George OTTO Notice
OTTO, Everard George. NZ Army WWII 435539 Passed away peacefully on 21st April 2020 at the Possum Bourne Retirement Village Pukekohe Much loved husband of the late Josie. Loving father and father-in-law of Michael and the late Carolyn, Ann, Tricia and Peter, Chris and Eddie, Kathy and Danny, Rosemary and Stephen and Sharlene and Jack. Loving grandfather of Leanne and David, Kirsten and Aaron, Roisin and Grant, Sinead and Shane, Louise and Wade, Bernadette and Richard, Owen, Liam and Missy, Vanessa and Dave, Patrick, Amy, Sarah, Matthew. Alex and Tom, Adam, Danielle and Dan, Jarryd, Reuben, Niamh, Eamon. Great grandfather to Jordan, Madison, Chloe, James, Thomas, Darian, Ciaran, Aidan, Jacob, Benny, Isabelle, Millie, Eden, Gwen, Peter, Martha, Sam, Maria, Jamie, Louis and Isaac. We as a family are very proud of Dad's achievements and we will miss him always. The family would like to extend special thanks to Possum Bourne management and staff for the exceptional care and love they gave to Dad. Due to current restrictions the family will hold a private ceremony and burial and look forward to a memorial and full celebration of Ev's life when we are able to come together.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 25, 2020
